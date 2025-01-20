ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's construction output increased for the third straight month in November, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Monday.Construction production rose 2.6 percent month-on-month in November, following a 0.7 percent rise in the previous month.Further, this was the strongest expansion since January, when sales had risen 2.8 percent.The annual growth in construction output accelerated to a 4-month high of 3.6 percent in November from 1.9 percent a month ago.On an unadjusted basis, construction production increased only 0.1 percent from last year, versus a 5.6 percent growth in October.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX