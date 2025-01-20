Renewal of International Voice, IPX, Mobile Data, and Messaging Services

Expansion to Include SMS Firewall Deployment for Enhanced Security and Monetization

iBASIS, a leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, and NOS, a leading Portuguese technology and telecommunications company, are proud to announce the renewal of their strategic partnership. The multi-year agreement builds on a successful four-year collaboration enhancing international voice, IPX, mobile data, and messaging services, and introduces new initiatives such as SMS Firewall deployment.

Since the inception of their partnership in 2020, iBASIS has leveraged its global platform to deliver best-in-class services to NOS, enhancing fraud protection, improving real-time monitoring, and ensuring high visibility across international services. This strategic collaboration has significantly contributed to NOS's mobile data growth, with a 62% increase in roaming data observed in 2024 compared to 2022.

"iBASIS has consistently demonstrated their dedication to adding value across multiple facets of our international operations," said Frédéric Missotten, Director Wholesale at NOS. "Their expertise, synergetic offerings, and technical support have driven significant improvements in service quality. By deepening our collaboration, we are now poised to capitalize on messaging monetization opportunities, including A2P SMS and RCS, unlocking new avenues for innovative messaging channels.

As part of the expanded agreement, iBASIS has implemented a robust SMS Firewall solution, becoming the authorized carrier for monetizing NOS's A2P SMS traffic. This solution safeguards messaging revenue by monitoring all traffic entry points, detecting and addressing leaks, and preventing SMS fraud types like "smishing" (SMS phishing).

"Our partnership with NOS is rooted in mutual trust and a shared vision of delivering cutting-edge services," said Patrick George, CEO at iBASIS. "By combining our global platforms, capabilities, and dedicated teams, we're enabling NOS to maintain their leadership in the market while driving innovation and value for their customers

This renewal and expansion of the iBASIS-NOS partnership underscores a joint commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth in the global communications landscape.

About iBASIS

iBASISis the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. iBASIS is the first independent communications specialist and Tier One IPX vendor with 800+ LTE destinations. iBASIS today serves 1,000+ customers across 28 locations worldwide. iBASIS optimizes global connectivity, quality, and security so customers achieve high returns on voice, SMS A2P messaging, mobile data, 5G roaming, and IoT.

About NOS

NOS is the biggest communications and entertainment group in Portugal. It offers latest generation fixed and mobile phone, television, Internet, voice, and data solutions for all market segments. It is a leader in film distribution and exhibition with the greatest number of cinema complexes and cinema theatres in Portugal. NOS has over 6.1 million mobile phone customers, 1.6 million television customers, and more than 5.6 million households covered with FTTH.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250120446929/en/

Contacts:

iBASIS Media

Jason McGee-Abe

26FIVE Global Lab

iBASIS@26FIVE.com

+ 44 7970 237682