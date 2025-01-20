BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As per a report published in Bloomberg, private equity investor Advent is nearing a deal for the acquisition of the Chinese operations of Ginko International from BPEA. The deal could be valued at $1.1 billion, as per the report.Advent is a global private equity investor committed to working in partnership with management teams, entrepreneurs, and founders to help transform businesses. With 16 offices across five continents, Advent oversees more than $88.8 billion in assets under management and have made more than 420 investments across 43 countries.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX