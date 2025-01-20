LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's unemployment rate held steady for the second straight month in December, the latest figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 5.9 percent in December, the same rate as in the previous two months.In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 5.6 percent.The number of unemployed people decreased to 18,488 from 18,664 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 17,397.The number of available resident jobseekers registered with ADEM was 19,532 at the end of December 2024, an increase of 1,334 people compared with December 2023, the agency said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX