BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Moldova's industrial production contracted for the fourth straight month in November, albeit at a weaker pace than in the previous month, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.Industrial production dropped 3.6 percent year-on-year in November, much slower than the 8.5 percent fall in October.The easing trend in decline was driven by a 68.2 percent jump in the production of utilities. Production in the extractive industry remained unchanged, while manufacturing output showed a sharp decline of 17.1 percent.On an adjusted basis, industrial output was 2.0 percent lower compared to last year.On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 9.5 percent in November, slower than the 14.0 percent increase seen a month ago. This was the third successive rise in a row.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX