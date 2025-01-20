Anzeige
Montag, 20.01.2025
WKN: 676168 | ISIN: FR0000044448
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2025 14:06 Uhr
Nexans announces a new organization to support a new stage of its development

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, January 20th, 2025 - Nexans announces a new organizational structure, effective from 17th January 2025 under the leadership of Christopher Guérin, Chief Executive Officer. This change is designed to accelerate profitable growth, and aligns with the Group's ambitions outlined during the recent Capital Markets Day.

The new organization positions the Group for the next strategic cycle, and drives innovation in PWR-Grid and PWR-Connect markets. This region-based structure places strong focus on enhanced customer experience and addresses the evolving needs of clients.

The new Executive Committee encompasses 15 executive members. This leadership team aims to better adapt and reflect Nexans' business, commercial, and industrial priorities.

Detailed composition of the Executive Committee:

CEO Office:
Christopher Guérin, Chief Executive Officer;
Jean-Christophe Juillard, Deputy Chief Executive Officer;
Vincent Dessale, Senior Executive Vice President, Strategic projects and Key accounts.

Business Segment:
PWR-Transmission, led by Pascal Radue, Senior Executive Vice President PWR-Transmission.

PWR-Grid and PWR-Connect Market Divisions (new):
PWR-Grid, led by Elyette Roux, Executive Vice President PWR-Grid & Accessories;
PWR-Connect, led by Christopher Guérin (interim).

PWR-Grid & Connect Regions (new):
Europe, led by Julien Hueber, Executive Managing Director PWR-Grid & Connect Europe;
South America, led by Luis Ernesto Silva, Managing Director PWR-Grid & Connect South America; (new appointment).
Middle East & Africa, led by Atilla Kurtis, Managing Director PWR-Grid & Connect Middle East and Africa; (new appointment).
North America, led by Tim King, Managing Director PWR-Grid & Connect North America; (new appointment).
Asia Pacific, led by Donny Yu, Managing Director PWR-Grid & Connect Asia Pacific. (new appointment).

Group Functions:
Chief Financial Officer, Jean-Christophe Juillard;
Chief Legal Officer and Secretary General, Nino Cusimano;
Chief Human Resources and ESG Officer, Séverine Grosjean;
Chief Operations Officer, Vijay Mahadevan (new appointment);
Chief Strategy, Innovation and Digital Officer, Guillaume Eymery (new appointment).

Nexans Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Guérin, stated: "This new organization as Pure player of electrification aims to focus on our strategic customers and improve our innovation capabilities. By aligning our teams, market and geographies with these priorities, we are better positioned to address our customers' needs and pursue new growth opportunities organically and inorganically."


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
