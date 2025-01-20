BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bilfinger said it has expanded its engineering business in the Czech Republic through a personnel transition agreement with McDermott, a provider of engineering, procurement and construction solutions for the energy industry. Effective December 31, 2024, the strategic agreement will integrate around 200 employees from McDermott's Brno office into Bilfinger Engineering & Maintenance Central Eastern Europe (Bilfinger E&M CEE).As a result of the transition, Bilfinger's engineering team in the region will grow to about 400 engineers. Under Bilfinger, the transferred customer relationships will be continued seamlessly.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX