BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German software company Nemetschek SE reported that its preliminary group revenue (including GoCanvas) for fiscal year 2024 increased by around 17% to about 996 million euros due to a very strong business development at the end of the fourth quarter in the Design and Build segments.The organic, i.e. excluding the acquisition effects of GoCanvas, and currency-adjusted revenue growth amounted to around 14% and was therefore above the previously announced target range of 10% to 11%.The reported Annual EBITDA margin (i.e. including GoCanvas) as well as the preliminary organic EBITDA margin are both expected to be slightly above the upper end of the respective guidance ranges of 29% to 30% (reported, including GoCanvas) and 30% to 31% organic (excluding GoCanvas).The growth in Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) including the consolidation of GoCanvas is expected to be slightly above 40% and therefore as forecasted higher than 30%. At around 86%, the share of recurring revenues in total revenues is expected to be in line with the outlook of around 85%.The final and audited figures for the financial year 2024 will be published on March 20, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX