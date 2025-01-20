13th U.S. AI patent awarded to Mauna Kea

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext Growth: ALMKT), inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today announced that it has been granted a new U.S. patent for real-time AI-based enhancement of Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (CLE), significantly reinforcing its intellectual property.

This new technology represents an innovative solution for interfacing a real-time AI-assisted version of Cellvizio with physicians, taking into account the cognitive and user experience constraints specific to diagnostic procedures. This cutting-edge technology aims to improve user experience and efficiency of AI-integrated endomicroscopy in clinical settings.

This new patent1, codenamed "AURA", complements Mauna Kea's existing "EVA" (Endomicroscopy Virtual Assistant) portfolio, which already comprises 12 patents dedicated to AI-based innovative multistage image processing architectures and workflows.

The combined capabilities of AURA and EVA are expected to significantly enhance the usability, interface, and effectiveness of Mauna Kea's Cellvizio CLE technology, improving physicians' ability to adopt and use Cellvizio across various medical specialties. This achievement builds on Mauna Kea's recent partnership with the UK-based company V7, a leading AI and data labeling company, announced in March 2024, which focuses on building large, high-quality annotated endomicroscopy datasets.

Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Mauna Kea Technologies commented: "Since the launch of Cellvizio, Mauna Kea has strategically invested in machine learning capabilities including the "Smart Atlas" project in 2010 and its related intellectual property. We are making significant progress on our AI roadmap and obtaining our 13th patent on this key topic is a major and timely milestone. The synergy between our expanding patent portfolio, including AURA and EVA, and our recent partnerships creates a rich ecosystem for advancing AI, in multiple therapeutic areas, including early-stage esophageal cancer detection, pancreatic cyst characterization and Inflammatory Bowel Disease. This approach positions Mauna Kea at the forefront of AI-assisted in vivo cellular imaging enabling improved treatment and outcomes."

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio®, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio® platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

