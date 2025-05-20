Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext Growth: ALMKT), inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today announced the availability of preparatory documents for the Combined General Meeting of June 5, 2025, to be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Company's head office at 9 rue d'Enghien, 75010 Paris.

Notice of the meeting, including the agenda, proposed resolutions and instructions for participating and voting at the meeting were published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on April 30, 2025, bulletin n°52, announcement 2501382.

This notice of meeting, together with the documents and information relating to the Combined General Meeting and the single voting form, can be accessed via the Company's website in the "Investors" "Governance" section of the Shareholders' Meeting area, at the following address https://www.maunakeatech.com/governance/.

Any shareholder may also obtain the documents referred to above, in accordance with Articles R.225-88 and R.225-89 of the French Commercial Code, by sending a written request to the Company's registered office at 9 rue d'Enghien, 75010 Paris. However, the Company invites shareholders to send all requests electronically to the following address ag@maunakeatech.com.

Voting procedures

The Company's shareholders are invited to exercise their voting rights prior to the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the procedures set out below and detailed in the notice of meeting brochure published today on the Company's website:

Voting by mail or by proxy (by giving power of attorney to the Chairman of the Meeting or to a third party, or without specifying a proxy) by VOTACCESS electronic means is available and should be used as a priority. The secure VOTACCESS platform will be open from Wednesday May 21, 2025 at 9 a.m. (Paris time) and will close on Wednesday June 4, 2025 at 3 p.m. (Paris time). However, shareholders are strongly advised not to wait until the last few days to enter their voting instructions;

- Postal voting or proxy voting;

- Shareholders may also attend the Meeting in person.

Besides, shareholders may submit written questions to the following e-mail address ag@maunakeatech.com prior to the Annual General Meeting, until Friday, May 30, 2025, providing proof of shareholder status.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio®, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio® platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Mauna Kea Technologies and its business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Mauna Kea Technologies' financial condition, business, strategies, plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. Mauna Kea Technologies believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in Chapter 2 of Mauna Kea Technologies' 2024 Annual Report filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 30, 2025, which is available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.fr), as well as the risks associated with changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Mauna Kea Technologies to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for, shares of Mauna Kea Technologies in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in certain jurisdictions by local law. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to comply with all local regulations applicable to this document.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250520407776/en/

Contacts:

Mauna Kea Technologies

investors@maunakeatech.com

NewCap Investor Relations

Aurélie Manavarere Thomas Grojean

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

maunakea@newcap.eu