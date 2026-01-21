Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext Growth: ALMKT), inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today announces its financial calendar for the 2026 fiscal year as well as the resumption of its participation in investor conferences.

Events Date 2025 Annual Results April 9, 2026 Q1 2026 Sales April 16, 2026 2026 Annual General Meeting June 4, 2026 Q2 2026 Sales July 21, 2026 2026 Half-Year Results October 8, 2026 Q3 2026 Sales October 20, 2026

Note: These dates are indicative and subject to adjustment.

After a 2025 fiscal year marked by the successful restructuring of its balance sheet and the implementation of structuring strategic partnerships, Mauna Kea Technologies wishes to share its progress and growth prospects more regularly with the financial community.

In this context, Management will participate in the following events in the first half of 2026:

Allinvest Securities Biomed Forum: January 29, 2026 Paris

January 29, 2026 Paris TP ICAP Midcap Annual Conference: May 6 and 7, 2026 Paris

May 6 and 7, 2026 Paris Portzamparc Mid Small Caps: June 24 and 25, 2026 Paris

June 24 and 25, 2026 Paris Other conferences, particularly international ones, will be announced later.

Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Mauna Kea Technologies, commented:"In 2025, we voluntarily put our participation in investor conferences on hold in order to focus on our financial restructuring. Building on the current momentum and the significant progress made, we have decided to fully resume communication in 2026. We wish to meet again regularly with investors, analysts, and partners, both in France and internationally, in order to present our strategy, our progress, and the Company's prospects to them. We are already available for individual or group meetings. You can contact us at the address investors@maunakeatech.com

