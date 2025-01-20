WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump has been sworn in as the U.S. president for a second term.Trump took the oath of office by placing his hand on a Bible to become the United States' 47th president.Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office to them.JD Vance was sworn in as the vice-president.Justice Brett Kavanaugh administered the oath of office to him.Tech billionaires, including Tesla boss Elon Musk, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, Apple leader Tim Cook, and Google chief Sundar Pichai; cabinet nominees, and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were among those who attended the ceremony held in the rotunda of the Capitol.The event was moved indoors for the first time in decades due to the freezing cold.Trump later delivered the inaugural address, setting out his goals for the next four years.'Our sovereignty will be reclaimed, our safety will be restored, the scales of justice will be rebalanced,' he told the gathering.America will soon be 'greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before,' he added.Musical performances and formal balls followed the swearing in ceremony.Earlier, outgoing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Trump and wife Melania for morning tea at the White House after the couple attended a service at St John's Church, Lafayette Square.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX