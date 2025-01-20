Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2025) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a leading life science firm and licensed cannabis processor, invites shareholders, industry peers and media to the upcoming live webinar, "Extracting Value: Industry Trends and Insights." Taking place on January 22nd, 2025 (4pm EST/1pm PST), this engaging session will deliver fresh perspectives on market trends, emerging opportunities and Nextleaf's vision for growth.





Nextleaf Webinar Features Cannabis Industry Trends and Insights

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5347/237844_df05c76f046e7a13_001full.jpg

"Extracting Value: Industry Trends and Insights" live webinar event offers a rare chance to engage directly with thought leaders in the Canadian cannabis industry. This live session features candid discussions on macro forces shaping the market, with a spotlight on extract-based product categories and ingredients. Audience Q&A ensures a dynamic, interactive experience.

Registration Information

Date: January 22, 2025

Time: 4pm EST / 1pm PST

Duration: 30min discussion, 15min Q&A

RSVP: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gONUIWanStuJdiP6DDpJKQ

Featured Speakers

Insights will be led by Nextleaf Solutions CEO Emma Andrews, and moderated by Shadd Dales, Founder and Host of The Dales Report.

Emma Andrews, BA, RHN, NPDP

Emma has been deeply involved in the legal cannabis industry since its inception, with hands-on experience across the entire supply chain-from harvesting technology and extraction to retail operations and product development. Emma brings over a decade of experience in building global brands within the Natural Products Industry prior to cannabis.

Shadd Dales

Shadd Dales is the dynamic host and founder of The Dales Report, a leading media platform delivering cutting-edge insights on cannabis, psychedelics, and emerging industries. With a background in broadcasting and a passion for exploring market trends, Shadd has established himself as a trusted voice and thought leader in the investment community.

"We've intentionally designed this as a candid and interactive conversation - an opportunity for real time questions and insights into our perspective on the Canadian cannabis industry, and the categories we excel in," shares Emma Andrews, CEO.

"With our AGM approaching on January 30th, we wanted to provide stakeholders with a more personal forum to gain industry-leading insights, and how we are navigating evolving regulations and competitive dynamics," she continues.

Andrews emphasizes the webinar as an extension of the Company's commitment to transparency and thought leadership within the global cannabis space. "Our goal is to inspire confidence in the future we're building-one driven by innovation, high standards, and open dialogue."

About Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

Nextleaf® is an innovative cannabis processor and life science firm with a portfolio of federally regulated emerging consumer brands, market validated cannabis derivative products, and high-potency bulk ingredients. Nextleaf's multi-patented, highly automated, closed loop extraction and distillation technology sets the global standard for processing cannabis at scale.

With coast-to-coast distribution, Nextleaf brands are sold through both medical and recreational channels and includes acclaimed legacy-era brand Glacial Gold, and High Plains Cannabis.

The Company has been issued 19 U.S. patents, and 75+ patents globally, on cannabinoid processing including extraction, distillation, and acetylation.

Nextleaf trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About The Dales Report

The Dales Report is a leading media platform delivering cutting-edge insights and business coverage on cannabis, psychedelics, and emerging industries. Featuring exclusive interviews with C-suite executives across industries, breaking news livestreams, and flagship Trade to Black market analysis and Small Cap Sunday podcasts. Expect new cutting-edge content every single day.

Follow The Dales Report on YouTube

Learn More https://thedalesreport.com/

Disclaimers and Disclosure Statements:

