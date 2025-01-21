Zalando SE, the Berlin-based online fashion retailer, has launched a public takeover bid for its Hamburg-based competitor About You, valuing the company at approximately €1.2 billion. The offer extends €6.50 per share in cash to shareholders, representing a substantial 107% premium compared to the three-month volume-weighted average price before the announcement. Zalando has already secured a strong foundation for the acquisition, obtaining agreements with key stakeholders including the Otto Group and a Heartland-controlled investment company, effectively securing nearly 80% of the base capital. The acceptance period for the takeover bid runs from January 20 until February 17, 2025, with an additional acceptance phase extending to March 6.

Market Response

The announcement has had immediate repercussions in the stock market, with Zalando's shares experiencing a decline of 1.72% to €31.48 in XETRA trading. This movement aligns with broader trends affecting the entire online retail sector, though the merger promises significant synergy effects that could enhance growth potential for both enterprises. The transaction's final completion is anticipated for summer 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

