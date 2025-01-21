Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.01.2025
Dow Jones News
21.01.2025 08:31 Uhr
Coinsilium Group Limited: Appointment of Strategic Advisors

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Appointment of Strategic Advisors 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Appointment of Strategic Advisors 
21-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Appointment of Strategic Advisors 
London, UK, 21 January 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and 
venture builder, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Van Straten and Clement Hecquet as strategic advisors 
to the Company. Their expertise will play a pivotal role in shaping and enhancing Coinsilium's cryptocurrency treasury 
strategy, ensuring the Company maximises the potential of its crypto-treasury holdings and capitalises on emerging 
trends and opportunities in this dynamic market phase. 
This initiative underscores Coinsilium's proactive approach to refining its treasury management processes, focusing on 
strategic planning that aligns with broader industry trends. The advisors will work with the Coinsilium's directors to 
formulate and implement strategies that optimise the value of the Company's cryptocurrency assets and unlock new 
revenue-generation opportunities. This announcement builds on Coinsilium's collaboration agreement with Otomato, as 
announced 2 January 2025, establishing a strategic partnership to leverage advanced automation solutions for optimising 
Coinsilium's cryptocurrency treasury management. 
Context: The Emerging Trend in Crypto Treasury Strategies 
The move to strengthen Coinsilium's cryptocurrency treasury strategy comes against the backdrop of a growing trend 
among public companies to incorporate digital assets such as Bitcoin into their treasury management strategies. 
Pioneered by companies including MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), Semler Scientific (NASDAQ: SMLR) and Metaplanet 
(TYO:3350), which have notably adopted a Bitcoin-focused treasury approach, this shift highlights the untapped 
potential of Bitcoin as a transformative, uncorrelated asset class. This trend has been further emphasised by Bitcoin's 
recent performance, with the cryptocurrency trading near record highs and surpassing an all-time high of over USD109,000 
in the past few days. 
Coinsilium recognises the opportunity to contribute to this evolving space, leveraging the expertise of its new 
advisors not only to maximise its own holdings but also to explore broader opportunities within the industry. This 
approach reflects a forward-thinking vision that aligns with the increasing adoption of digital assets by enterprises 
seeking to enhance financial resilience and create long-term value. 
While Coinsilium's focus remains on its own treasury strategy, this initiative opens the door to future possibilities 
in offering strategic insights and solutions for broader cryptocurrency treasury adoption, aligning with an emerging 
trend demonstrating significant long-term market potential. 
Strategic Advisory Appointments 
James Van Straten 
James Van Straten brings extensive experience in cryptocurrency market analysis, with a focus on Bitcoin and its 
interplay with macroeconomic factors. As a senior analyst at CoinDesk, James has developed a reputation for in-depth 
market insights and on-chain analytics, regularly monitoring Bitcoin flows to understand its integration into the 
financial system. 
His prior role as a research analyst at Saidler & Co., a Swiss hedge fund, allowed him to refine his expertise in 
crypto market dynamics. James's strategic perspective will help Coinsilium build a robust and adaptable cryptocurrency 
treasury strategy to align with the evolving market landscape. 
Clement Hecquet 
Clement Hecquet is a seasoned expert in decentralised finance (DeFi), with over four years of experience optimising 
liquidity and enhancing capital efficiency across leading blockchain protocols. Having executed more than 3,000 
transactions, Clement has a proven ability to navigate complex ecosystems and deliver results. 
As the founder of Coinsilium portfolio venture, Otomato, an advanced automation protocol leveraging Web3 autonomous 
agents, Clement has demonstrated innovation in DeFi operations, including automated trading and liquidity optimisation. 
His expertise extends to creating cutting-edge solutions such as liquidation and arbitrage bots, further showcasing his 
ability to drive efficiency and performance. 
Clement's strategic insights will be instrumental in guiding Coinsilium's treasury management approach and aligning it 
with broader industry opportunities. 
Positioning Coinsilium for the Future 
The appointment of James Van Straten and Clement Hecquet reflects Coinsilium's commitment to adopting a forward-looking 
cryptocurrency treasury strategy. By leveraging their combined expertise, the Company aims to ensure that its 
cryptocurrency holdings work harder, while also exploring broader applications within this rapidly growing segment of 
the market. 
Coinsilium is proactively positioning itself to capitalise on opportunities arising from current market conditions and 
the emerging trend of corporate cryptocurrency adoption, with the ultimate objective of creating and sustaining 
long-term value for its shareholders. 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
Coinsilium Group Limited                   +350 2000 8223 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman              +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                 www.coinsilium.com 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                               +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)              +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
Nick Emerson 
Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) 
                               +44 203 179 5300 
Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

https://coinsilium.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  371651 
EQS News ID:  2071151 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2071151&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
