Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Appointment of Strategic Advisors 21-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Appointment of Strategic Advisors London, UK, 21 January 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Van Straten and Clement Hecquet as strategic advisors to the Company. Their expertise will play a pivotal role in shaping and enhancing Coinsilium's cryptocurrency treasury strategy, ensuring the Company maximises the potential of its crypto-treasury holdings and capitalises on emerging trends and opportunities in this dynamic market phase. This initiative underscores Coinsilium's proactive approach to refining its treasury management processes, focusing on strategic planning that aligns with broader industry trends. The advisors will work with the Coinsilium's directors to formulate and implement strategies that optimise the value of the Company's cryptocurrency assets and unlock new revenue-generation opportunities. This announcement builds on Coinsilium's collaboration agreement with Otomato, as announced 2 January 2025, establishing a strategic partnership to leverage advanced automation solutions for optimising Coinsilium's cryptocurrency treasury management. Context: The Emerging Trend in Crypto Treasury Strategies The move to strengthen Coinsilium's cryptocurrency treasury strategy comes against the backdrop of a growing trend among public companies to incorporate digital assets such as Bitcoin into their treasury management strategies. Pioneered by companies including MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), Semler Scientific (NASDAQ: SMLR) and Metaplanet (TYO:3350), which have notably adopted a Bitcoin-focused treasury approach, this shift highlights the untapped potential of Bitcoin as a transformative, uncorrelated asset class. This trend has been further emphasised by Bitcoin's recent performance, with the cryptocurrency trading near record highs and surpassing an all-time high of over USD109,000 in the past few days. Coinsilium recognises the opportunity to contribute to this evolving space, leveraging the expertise of its new advisors not only to maximise its own holdings but also to explore broader opportunities within the industry. This approach reflects a forward-thinking vision that aligns with the increasing adoption of digital assets by enterprises seeking to enhance financial resilience and create long-term value. While Coinsilium's focus remains on its own treasury strategy, this initiative opens the door to future possibilities in offering strategic insights and solutions for broader cryptocurrency treasury adoption, aligning with an emerging trend demonstrating significant long-term market potential. Strategic Advisory Appointments James Van Straten James Van Straten brings extensive experience in cryptocurrency market analysis, with a focus on Bitcoin and its interplay with macroeconomic factors. As a senior analyst at CoinDesk, James has developed a reputation for in-depth market insights and on-chain analytics, regularly monitoring Bitcoin flows to understand its integration into the financial system. His prior role as a research analyst at Saidler & Co., a Swiss hedge fund, allowed him to refine his expertise in crypto market dynamics. James's strategic perspective will help Coinsilium build a robust and adaptable cryptocurrency treasury strategy to align with the evolving market landscape. Clement Hecquet Clement Hecquet is a seasoned expert in decentralised finance (DeFi), with over four years of experience optimising liquidity and enhancing capital efficiency across leading blockchain protocols. Having executed more than 3,000 transactions, Clement has a proven ability to navigate complex ecosystems and deliver results. As the founder of Coinsilium portfolio venture, Otomato, an advanced automation protocol leveraging Web3 autonomous agents, Clement has demonstrated innovation in DeFi operations, including automated trading and liquidity optimisation. His expertise extends to creating cutting-edge solutions such as liquidation and arbitrage bots, further showcasing his ability to drive efficiency and performance. Clement's strategic insights will be instrumental in guiding Coinsilium's treasury management approach and aligning it with broader industry opportunities. Positioning Coinsilium for the Future The appointment of James Van Straten and Clement Hecquet reflects Coinsilium's commitment to adopting a forward-looking cryptocurrency treasury strategy. By leveraging their combined expertise, the Company aims to ensure that its cryptocurrency holdings work harder, while also exploring broader applications within this rapidly growing segment of the market. Coinsilium is proactively positioning itself to capitalise on opportunities arising from current market conditions and the emerging trend of corporate cryptocurrency adoption, with the ultimate objective of creating and sustaining long-term value for its shareholders. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 