LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Cranswick PLC (CWK.L), a food producer, Tuesday said it has acquired JSR Genetics Limited, the pig genetics and pig farming operations of JSR Farms Limited.Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.'This acquisition increases the scale of our indoor pig production, further securing supply for our customers' pork requirements. The addition of an integrated pig genetics supply chain will allow us to drive ongoing improvements in production efficiency, meat quality, animal health and robustness, for the long-term benefit of our customers and the UK consumer,' said Adam Couch, CEO of Cranswick.Looking ahead, the company said its outlook for the full year remains in line with market expectations. Analysts see adjusted operating profit to be in the range of 189 million pounds - 195.1 million pounds for the year.The company also expects full-year capital expenditure to be ahead of its previous guidance.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX