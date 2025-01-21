LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ (QQ.L) issued a trading update covering the third quarter. The Group said, in line with guidance, for the full year, it continues to expect to deliver high single digit organic revenue growth at stable underlying margin with high cash conversion and in the mid-term 2.4 billion pounds of organic revenue at approximately 12% margin by 2027.Steve Wadey, CEO said: 'Our expectations for the full year remain unchanged, thanks to the hard work of our talented people who have continued to focus on consistent operational delivery across the Group.'For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX