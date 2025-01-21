Anzeige
Sinch AB: Sinch Launches FCC-Compliant 911 PSAP Outage Services to Strengthen Public Safety

Finanznachrichten News

Helping Service Providers Meet Compliance and Avoid Costly FCC Fines

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ) (XSTO: SINCH), which is leading the US in accelerating Next Generation 911 capabilities, has introduced its 911 PSAP Outage Services, a cutting-edge solution designed to help service providers meet new FCC requirements and avoid fines. This service enables accurate and timely communication with Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs), the emergency call centers responsible for receiving 911 calls and dispatching first responders, critical to maintaining reliable emergency response systems.

Starting April 15, 2025, service providers must notify affected PSAPs within 30 minutes of identifying a 911 outage and provide regular updates until resolved. Sinch simplifies this process by offering up-to-date PSAP contact information and a turnkey notification solution, ensuring providers can comply with FCC rules without the burden of manual data management or communication delays.

When a 911 network outage occurs, Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) act swiftly to minimize disruption and ensure emergency calls are answered. Contingency plans are activated, often rerouting calls to neighboring centers or backup facilities to maintain service. PSAPs may notify the public through tools like Wireless Emergency Alerts or social media, providing alternative ways to reach emergency services. First responders are also alerted to adapt their protocols, and nearby PSAPs coordinate to handle rerouted calls effectively. Timely notification is critical-it saves lives by enabling quick action, ensures operational readiness, and maintains public trust through clear communication. While responses may vary, the priority is always to protect public safety and keep emergency services running seamlessly, even in challenging circumstances.

"The integrity of 911 communications is non-negotiable, and Sinch is proud to offer a solution that ensures public safety while reducing the operational burden for service providers," said Chandy Ghosh, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of Sinch Emergency Services. "Our services are designed to make compliance effortless, so providers can focus on what matters most-saving lives." While FCC compliance may seem daunting, Sinch is the only provider offering a simple, turnkey portal and API-based solution that directly addresses the challenge of staying up-to-date with PSAP outage contacts and executing timely notifications. With years of expertise in emergency communications, Sinch is a trusted partner for service providers, enabling compliance while enhancing the reliability of 911 systems across the nation.

Sinch is pioneering a future where reliable and secure communications enhance every aspect of customer and public safety engagement. Ready to enhance your 911 service reliability and become compliant with FCC Regulations, talk to our experts.

Learn more about Sinch's Emergency Services solutions.

* Federal Register: Disruptions to Communications; Improving 911 Reliability

For more information, please contact:

Janet Lennon, Director of Global PR & Communications
janet.lennon@sinch.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinch-launches-fcc-compliant-911-psap-outage-services-to-strengthen-public-safety-302355975.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
