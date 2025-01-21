The Düsseldorf-based residential property company LEG Immobilien SE is approaching 2025 with measured expectations, signaling a continued market stabilization but tempering hopes for rapid recovery. The company's current leverage ratio of 48.5% exceeds its medium-term target of 45%, prompting management to adopt a particularly prudent strategic approach. This conservative stance reflects in the company's market position, with its stock trading at €77.56 as of January 20, showing a slight decline of 0.19% from the previous day. With a market capitalization of €5.8 billion and approximately 145,000 rental units under management, LEG maintains its position as one of Germany's leading listed residential property companies.

Investment Strategy Focus

The company has established stringent criteria for future acquisitions, implementing a conservative approach that prioritizes financial stability. New investments will only be pursued if they positively impact both earnings per share and net asset value, demonstrating the company's commitment to sustainable value creation. This strategic framework aligns with projections for 2025, including a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, indicating a moderate market valuation.

