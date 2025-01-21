REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - We Fashion, a Dutch fashion brand, announced on Tuesday that it has selected Oracle Cloud to redesign its business processes and increase the security of its omnichannel operations.The Netherlands-based family-owned business plans to use the Oracle Retail Suite and Oracle Fusion Cloud Warehouse Management to optimize merchandise management across its 133 stores and distribution centers.We Fashion will implement Oracle Retail Merchandising Cloud Services together with Oracle Retail AI Foundation to automate best practices, optimize stock allocation and planning.The digital transformation, coupled with the power of AI, is expected to enhance security, business processes, and efficiency of distribution centers as well as storefronts.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX