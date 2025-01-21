Nemetschek SE delivered remarkable financial results for 2024, surpassing market expectations with a substantial revenue increase of 17 percent, reaching approximately 996 million euros. The software company's performance was particularly notable in the third quarter, where revenue jumped by 15.1 percent to 253.03 million euros compared to the previous year. The acquisition of GoCanvas contributed about three percent to the overall growth, while recurring revenues exceeded targets significantly, showing an impressive increase of over 40 percent against an initial goal of 30 percent. This exceptional performance triggered a positive market response, with the stock price climbing by 1.9 percent to reach 110.60 euros, briefly touching an intraday high of 111.70 euros.

Market Outlook and Dividends

Analysts maintain an optimistic outlook for Nemetschek's future performance, establishing an average fair value target of 102.33 euros per share. Shareholders can anticipate improved returns, with earnings per share projected at 1.50 euros for the fiscal year 2024. The company is expected to increase its dividend payout from 0.48 euros to 0.53 euros per share, reflecting its strong financial position and commitment to shareholder value.

