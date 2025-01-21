Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.01.2025
WKN: 893113 | ISIN: FR0000131906 | Ticker-Symbol: RNL
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2025 08:00 Uhr
33 Leser
Duncan Minto appointed Chief Financial Officer of Renault Group

Finanznachrichten News
PRESS RELEASE
January 21, 2025

DUNCAN MINTO APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF RENAULT GROUP

Boulogne-Billancourt, 21st January 2025 - Renault Group is pleased to announce that Duncan Minto will become the company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1st, replacing Thierry Piéton.

Thierry Piéton has decided to take up a new professional challenge, to be announced shortly.
His departure from the company will take effect on 28 February 2025.

Duncan Minto is currently Chief Financial Officer of Alpine, a position he has held since October 2023. He will be a member of the Leadership Team, reporting to Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group.

Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group, said: "Thanks to his 25 years' experience in finance and his extensive knowledge of the Group, and the automotive industry, Duncan will be fully primed to continue and even accelerate the actions already underway. He will play a strategic role in the transformation of the Group and in the successful execution of the plan to unleash the full potential of our company."

Luca de Meo also paid tribute to the work of Thierry Piéton: "Thierry has played an essential role in implementing Renault Group's strategy, both in terms of performance management and his strong involvement in our structuring projects, and in improving the way the Group is perceived by the financial markets. On behalf of all our teams, I would like to thank him warmly for his commitment and wish him every success in his new projects."

Thierry Piéton said: "The 9 years I have spent with Renault Group have been the most stimulating and intense of my career. I am proud to have contributed to the deployment of the Group's strategy and to its operational turnaround. I would like to thank our teams, with whom it has been such a pleasure to work, for their commitment, and our investors and financial partners for their confidence. I am leaving a Group that is now solid and successful, ready to meet the challenges of its industry."


RENAULT GROUP MEDIA RELATIONS


Valérie GILLOT
+33 6 83 92 92 96
valerie.gillot@renault.com


Rie Yamane
+33 6 03 16 35 20
rie.yamane@renault.com



RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS		Philippine de Schonen
+33 6 13 45 68 39
Philippine.de-schonen@renaut.com

About Renault Group
Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its 4 brands - Renault - Dacia - Alpine and Mobilize - and offers sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, Renault Group sold 2.264 million vehicles in 2024. It employs more than 105,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.
Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.
More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
