BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - United Micro Electronics (UMC), a global semiconductor foundry, reported fourth quarter net income to shareholders of parent was NT$8.50 billion, compared to NT$13.20 billion, previous year. Earnings per basic share was NT$0.68 compared to NT$1.06. Fourth quarter revenue was NT$60.39 billion, an increase of 9.9% from a year ago.The company said its fourth quarter results met guidance, with wafer shipments and utilization slightly exceeding expectations. For the first quarter of 2025, the company expects wafer shipments to remain flat.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX