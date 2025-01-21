BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are up marginally Tuesday morning, recovering after opening on a slightly weak note, as investors assess the possible moves of the Trump administration with regard to global trade and imposition of tariffs.Investors are also closely monitoring developments at the World Economic Forum that kicked off on Monday in Davos, Switzerland.The benchmark CAC 40, which eased to 7,713.26 at the start and advanced to 7,745.28 subsequently, was up 3.14 points or 0.04% at 7736,64 a little while ago.LVMH is gaining more than 1.5%. Renault is up 1.2% and Hermes International is advancing nearly 1%. STMicroElectronics, Safran, Veolia, Accor, Essilor and Dassault Systemes are up 0.3 to 0.75%.Teleperformance is down by about 1.3%, while ArcelorMittal and Stellantis are lower by 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.Airbus, Unibail Rodamco, Pernod Ricard and Societe Generale are declining 0.6 to 1%, while Air Liquide and Carrefour are modestly lower.Data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, showed that new car sales in the EU rebounded at the end of the year, largely driven by strong growth in the Spanish car market.New car registrations rose 5.1% year-over-year in December to 910,505 units, reversing a 1.9% fall in November.Among the four major markets, the Spanish car market showed a double-digit growth of 28.8%, followed by France with a modest 1.5% increase. Meanwhile, sales were down 7.1% in Germany and a 4.9% fall was seen in Italy.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX