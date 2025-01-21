WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were mixed on Tuesday and the U.S. dollar rebounded following hints from Trump about potential 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico as early as February 1.Spot gold edged up by half a percent to $2,721.60 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were down 0.6 percent at $2,731.31.Markets are evaluating the possible consequences of U.S. President Donald Trump's policies in his second term post-inauguration.On Day 1 as the 47th President of United States, Trump issued a slew of executive orders, repealing dozens of directives issued by former president Joe Biden.He pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization and signed an executive order to delay the ban on short-video application TikTok by at least 75 days.Trump spoke about potential 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico as early as February 1, citing concerns over illegal immigration at the U.S. border.However, Trump held off unveiling China-specific tariffs, focusing instead on global trade practices and compliance with previous agreements.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX