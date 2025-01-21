WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has announced that the United States is withdrawing from the World Health Organization.In one of the dozens of executive orders he signed on Monday, Trump cited the 'organization's mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states,' as reasons for his decision, which drew criticism by public health experts.The action will also prevent a large amount of funding flowing from Washington to the cash-strapped UN health agency to carry out its multiple global obligationsThe World Health Organization last week had called for $ 1.5 billion for its 2025 Health Emergency Appeal, to support life-saving health interventions worldwide.Trump's announcement comes at a time conflict, climate change, epidemics, and displacement are converging to create an unparalleled global health crisis, with 305 million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance in 2025.According to Trump, the U.S. Government was paying too much money to WHO compared to other donors.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX