LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's producer prices continued their declining trend in December, though at the slowest pace since the current sequence of decline began at the start of the year, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Tuesday.Industrial producer prices dropped 0.2 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 0.4 percent decline in November.The prices of products for sale on the domestic market decreased 0.1 percent, and those on non-domestic markets slid by 0.2 percent.Among the main sectors, prices in the manufacturing and mining and quarrying sectors dropped 0.3 percent in each case compared to last year. Meanwhile, prices in the electricity segment showed an increase of 1.8 percent.On a monthly basis, output prices edged up 0.1 percent versus a 0.5 increase in November.During the year 2024, the total producer price index declined 1.7 percent compared to 2023.