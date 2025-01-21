For the third year in a row, intelligent power management company Eaton was ranked in the top 10 of Resilinc's Top 30 Most Resilient Suppliers to the high-tech industry. This award recognizes companies who have outstanding supply chain risk and resiliency programs.

"Eaton demonstrated exceptional supply chain resilience and risk management capabilities, earning them a well-deserved spot among our Top 30 Most Resilient Suppliers in the High-Tech Industry," said Resilinc's Directory of Advisory Services, Rick Freeman. "Their commitment to transparency, collaboration, sub-tier supply chain mapping and proactive risk mitigation sets them apart in an increasingly complex and disruptive global supply chain environment. Eaton's high R Score reflects their ability to quickly respond to disruptions, maintain continuity of supply, and work closely with customers to provide multi-tier supply chain intelligence. This recognition is a testament to their dedication to building a robust and agile supply chain that can withstand today's challenges."

Eaton scored well based on our high degree of transparency and ongoing collaboration with our customers to provide supply chain intelligence down multiple tiers of our supply chain. Additionally, this rating includes responding quickly with a yes/no impact status during a disruption and having backup sites and business continuity plans in place to accelerate recovery time.

"It is an honor to be recognized again for our responsibility to supply chain resiliency," said Chris Pinnegar, vice president of global supplier performance. "This award promotes Eaton's commitment to minimize risks and disruptions within the supply chain ecosystem. We look forward to the upcoming year as we continue to help set an industry standard for supply chain risk management operations."

Eaton is also rated a strong performer by our customers on the Resilinc platform across key operational metrics including business continuity planning and reliability. The Top 30 achieved the highest R Score® out of more than 140,000 suppliers analyzed in the High-Tech, Electronics, Telecom, and Semiconductor supply chain. These companies are part of Resilinc's mapped network and range from Tier 1 to Tier 5. Data and metrics to determine each supplier's score are refreshed every quarter.

For more information on Resilinc and its R Score® methodology, click here.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

