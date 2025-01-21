MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $728 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $634 million, or $1.14 per share, last year.Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $919 million or $1.68 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $6.010 billion from $6.002 billion last year.3M Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $728 Mln. vs. $634 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $6.010 Bln vs. $6.002 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX