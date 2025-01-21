CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remains mixed as world markets get ready to face the policies of the new Trump administration. Concern about potential trade and tariff policies dominated headlines.Wall Street Futures are trading in the green despite prevailing uncertainty. European benchmarks are trading mixed. Mostly positive sentiment prevailed in the Asian markets.The Dollar Index declined more than half a percent. Bond yields are trading mixed. Crude oil prices plunged amidst relief that fresh trade tariffs by the U.S. would be delayed. Gold weakened despite the dollar's weakness. Cryptocurrencies plunged heavily.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 43,650.00, up 0.37% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,023.60, up 0.45% Germany's DAX at 20,979.56, down 0.12% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,523.55, up 0.04% France's CAC 40 at 7,742.53, up 0.12% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,162.05, down 0.05% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,000.50, up 0.30% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,402.40, up 0.66% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,242.62, down 0.05% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,106.55, up 0.91%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0354, down 0.57% GBP/USD at 1.2250, down 0.63% USD/JPY at 155.99, up 0.27% AUD/USD at 0.6224, down 0.88% USD/CAD at 1.4436, up 0.86% Dollar Index at 108.71, down 0.58%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.575%, down 0.78% Germany at 2.4950%, up 0.08% France at 3.288%, down 0.33% U.K. at 4.7160%, up 1.16% Japan at 1.186%, up 0.08%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $78.95, down 1.50%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $75.56, down 2.36%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,732.29, down 0.60%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $102,983.62, down 4.87% Ethereum at $3,294.58, down 2.18% XRP at $3.09, down 6.45% Solana at $238.65, down 9.05% BNB at $684.97, down 1.57%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX