Nextech3D.ai Announces First New Customer Win For its AI Powered Photography Studio

NEW Growth in AI Photography

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), established in 2018, has been a pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, and a leader in advanced 3D AI-driven solutions has Secured its First Customer for Its AI-Powered Photography Studio: Marmi Stone . This milestone marks a significant step in the company's mission as it pushes beyond 3D modeling into product photography through its proprietary artificial intelligence.

Marmi Stone, a premier provider of high-quality stone products, has engaged Nextech3D.ai to create lifestyle product photos and 3D models using the company's AI-driven photography platform. The pricing for these AI-generated photos ranges from $13 to $20 each, offering Marmi Stone a cost-effective, scalable, and high-quality solution for showcasing its product catalog. With over 200 products in its inventory, and approximately 1,000 photos they are a great first customer.

AI GENERATED LIFESTYLE PHOTO: AI places the 'Mantle' (product for sales) in AI generated room:

The Company believes its AI Photography Is Setting A New Standard:

Nextech3D.ai's AI-powered Photography Studio is setting a new standard for lifestyle product photos by delivering new super-high-quality visuals at competitive prices. By leveraging proprietary AI technology, Nextech3D.ai provides businesses with the ability to create realistic, super-high-quality images that resonate with customers, enhance online shopping experiences, and drive sales.

"Marmi Stone's trust in our AI-powered Photography Studio validates the potential of our technology to replace the traditional photography industry," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "This collaboration is just the beginning, and we believe that the market for AI-driven product photography is substantial and fast growing. Our solution offers a scalable, affordable, and high-quality alternative for businesses of all sizes, and we are excited to expand further into this market."

Why AI-Powered Product Photography Matters

Traditional product photography can be time-consuming and costly, especially for businesses with extensive product catalogs. Nextech3D.ai's AI Photography Studio automates the process, delivering stunning results at a fraction of the time and cost. This innovation empowers businesses to scale their online presence while maintaining the visual quality necessary to captivate consumers in today's competitive e-commerce environment.

Looking Ahead

Nextech3D.ai is optimistic about the future potential of its AI-powered Photography Studio and is actively pursuing additional partnerships across various industries. The company anticipates substantial growth in demand for its solutions, particularly as businesses increasingly prioritize efficiency, scalability, and AI technology.

