WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for KeyCorp (KEY):Earnings: -$279 million in Q4 vs. $30 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.28 in Q4 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, KeyCorp reported adjusted earnings of $378 million or $0.38 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.32 per share Revenue: $865 million in Q4 vs. $1.538 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX