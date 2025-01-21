MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M (MMM) said, for full year 2025, the company projects: adjusted total sales growth in the range of 0.5 to 1.5 percent, reflecting adjusted organic sales growth of 2 to 3 percent. Adjusted EPS is estimated in the range of $7.60 to $7.90. Adjusted operating cash flow is anticipated to be $5.2 to $5.3 billion, contributing to approximately 100 percent adjusted free cash flow conversion.Fourth quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to 3M was $728 million, up 14.8% from a year ago. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $1.33 compared to $1.14. Adjusted EPS was $1.68, down 2% year-on-year. Fourth quarter sales were $6.0 billion, up 0.1% year-on-year with organic sales flat year-on-year. Adjusted sales were $5.8 billion, up 2.2% year-on-year with adjusted organic sales up 2.1% year-on-year.Full year 2024 adjusted EPS was $7.30, up 21% from last year. Adjusted sales were $23.6 billion, with organic adjusted growth of 1.2%.'Our fourth quarter capped a year of strong results as we returned to positive organic revenue growth in the full year,' said William Brown, 3M CEO.Shares of 3M are up 2% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX