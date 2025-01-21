WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM), Tuesday announced that its founder and former Chief Executive Officer Milton Cooper has decided to retire as Executive Chairman of the company and Kimco Realty OP, LLC at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.Following the retirement, Cooper will assume the position of Chairman Emeritus, and current Chair of the Audit Committee Richard Saltzman will become the Independent Chairman, whereas Mary Hogan Preusse will conclude her service as Lead Independent Director.Concurrently, the company announced the appointment of Nancy Lashine and Ross Cooper to the Board of Directors, effective January 21.In the pre-market hours, Kimco's stock is trading at $22.29 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX