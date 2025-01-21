LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK government will launch a Grain Verification Scheme to track grain stolen from occupied areas of Ukraine, as part of its recently launched 100-year partnership with the war-torn country.Using cutting-edge science to determine where grain has been grown and harvested, the UK has developed a database to support Ukraine's efforts to trace and stop grain theft from occupied regions.The scheme will strengthen the food security of Ukraine and also ensure the country remains a major supplier of agricultural produce worldwide, the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said in a press release.Meeting at the Global Forum for Food & Agriculture in Berlin, UK's Food Security and Rural Affairs Minister Daniel Zeichner signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Vitaliy Koval, the Ukraine Minister of Agrarian Policy, and Food ahead of the scheme's launch.The stolen grain resource database will be handed over to Ukraine in the coming weeks.Daniel Zeichner, Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs, said the Grain Verification Scheme will support Ukraine's essential food supply and helps guarantee their security in the face of Russian aggression.'Using the latest science, we can track grain to its source - identifying stolen grain to help Ukraine take back what's theirs.'The Grain Verification Scheme was developed after Ukraine requested support from G7 countries in tracing grain stolen from territories under Russian control and sold on the international market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX