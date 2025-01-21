The partnership provides large UK retail brand with meaningful customer insights to inform change

Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, and Higher Oak, an experience management consultancy, today announced that they are working with New Look to improve customer experience (CX) across its UK and Republic of Ireland operations. Powered by Medallia's technology and delivered by Higher Oak, the new CX program can now capture customer feedback across New Look's stores, website, app, and contact center.

New Look is the #2 womenswear retailer in the UK, serving millions of customers annually. As part of ambitious plans to better understand the full spectrum of its customer base, New Look wanted to expand its customer experience program beyond its in-store process. Working closely with New Look, Higher Oak designed the new strategy and built and tested the program within Medallia Experience Cloud.

The partnership has seen Medallia's technology embedded across every level of New Look's operations. Advanced text analytics powered by Medallia's industry-leading artificial intelligence has been deployed to uncover recurring themes within customer feedback, empowering each department to make agile, informed decisions regarding their remit. For fast-paced teams like the delivery and returns department, the platform's capacity for real-time data updates has been especially valuable for addressing evolving customer needs. The new program is already yielding results, capturing customer feedback at every touchpoint and delivering actionable insights across departments.

"Medallia's cutting-edge technology and pedigree within the retail sector, coupled with Higher Oak's extensive experience, made them the ideal partners to help us realize our vision for the future of New Look," saidCraig Diggins, Head of Customer Planning, Data Analysis and E-commerce at New Look. "We've been able to hit the ground running, with the collaboration equipping us with the tools needed to enhance every customer interaction, whether in-store or online. We are looking forward to further exploring the platform to drive positive change for our customers."

To enable New Look to get the most out of its new experience management program, Higher Oak integrated Medallia's technology with New Look's contact center system and fulfillment and returns processes, providing access to a centralized hub of customer insights. The team also fully trained New Look's team to ensure that everyone could easily use the system and leverage the insights provided.

"New Look has maintained a strong foothold in retail for more than 50 years, a position they've been able to retain due to their commitment to change in line with their customers' needs," said Ben Brewer, Chief Revenue Officer at Medallia. "Today's retail customer wants to choose how they interact with brands something New Look is embracing. We are thrilled to work with them in partnership with Higher Oak, to drive meaningful change within their organization."

About New Look

New Look is a leading fashion retailer operating in the value segment of the clothing and footwear market in the UK and Republic of Ireland, with a targeted online presence. New Look offers products, and a shopping experience based on excitement, value and newness. The New Look brand is distinct and trusted in the UK, catering to a broad customer audience. New Look ranked No. 2 for overall Womenswear market share in the 18 to 44 age range.

About Higher Oak

Higher Oak is an Experience Management consultancy, specializing in the delivery of Customer and Employee Experience Programs. The company is dedicated to helping organizations improve their customer experience, optimize processes, and achieve measurable results. Higher Oak prides itself on offering personalized, agile, and impactful services, standing out from larger consultancies through its focus on collaboration, adaptability, and deep client relationships. Find out more at higheroak.com

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. As the leading enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud is the mission-critical system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

