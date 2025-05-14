Medallia technology and Kantar strategy bring a deeper understanding of what matters most to Nationwide members

Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, and Kantar, today announced that their partnership with financial institution Nationwide, the world's largest building society, has been recognized with the Best Use of Customer Insight award at the Institute of Customer Service Awards 2025. The recognition reflects Nationwide's deep-rooted commitment to understanding and acting on feedback from its 16 million members across the United Kingdom.

Working with Kantar, Nationwide has created a holistic insight ecosystem that provides a top-down view of customer experience across every level. Medallia's technology powers this experience by capturing rich, real-time signals across digital and in-person touchpoints, enabling the building society to continuously improve the member experience.

"Our members are at the heart of everything we do," said Stephen Mitchell, Head of Customer Performance Insight Reporting at Nationwide. "This recognition is a reflection of the effort we've made to listen more acutely, understand more deeply, and take meaningful action to deliver 'Simply Brilliant Service.'"

Nationwide's approach is designed to the Best Practice of a CX pyramid, starting with strategic benchmarking to understand its CX position versus competitors, followed by journey-level measurement development to identify opportunities for transformation. The final step involved embedding Medallia Digital to track app and web experiences supporting the relaunch of the mobile app, particularly for younger members who had made clear they were seeking a more tailored digital experience.

"Medallia is honored to support Nationwide and Kantar in this shared journey," said Ben Brewer, Chief Revenue Officer at Medallia. "We're proud that Medallia's technology is enabling their teams to capture real-time feedback across multiple channels, uncover deep insights, and respond swiftly to member needs from strategic transformation to digital innovation. It's a privilege to be part of a partnership that delivers meaningful, values-led experiences at scale."

Supporting this work is Kantar, whose close strategic collaboration with Nationwide helped build a comprehensive roadmap for insight maturity. From high-level benchmarking to granular journey-level research, Kantar has worked closely with the building society to ensure that listening is structured, strategic, and always aligned to the ambition of delivering a 'Good Way to Bank.'

"Nationwide Building Society is an innovative and enduring icon of British High Street, with leading customer service across all channels," said Ewa Davenport, Senior Client Success Director at Kantar. "We are proud to be working in close partnership with Medallia to help Nationwide fulfill its mission of putting members first."

The initiative has already delivered measurable results, with member satisfaction scores rising in digital channels. A recent Forrester report also placed Nationwide at the top of the UK's European Banking CX Index for customer experience, further validating the strength of its insight-led strategy.

About Nationwide:

Nationwide is the world's largest building society, with over 17 million customers, 16 million of whom have a current account, mortgage or savings product, and are therefore members of the Society. Nationwide is owned by its members and focuses on providing banking products and services to its customers. Nationwide is one of the UK's third largest mortgage provider and holds almost £1 in every £10 saved in the UK, as well as one in ten of the UK's current accounts. Nationwide's purpose is "Banking but fairer, more rewarding, and for the good of society". The Nationwide Board believes that its mutual ownership model enables it to balance its need to retain sufficient profit to remain financially strong, with its commitment to share its success with its customers and members.

About Kantar

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data and analytics business and an indispensable brand partner to the world's top companies. We combine the most meaningful attitudinal and behavioural data with deep expertise and advanced analytics to uncover how people think and act. We help clients understand what has happened and why and how to shape the marketing strategies that shape their future. For more information, please get in touch with press@kantar.com.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. As the leading enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud is the mission-critical system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

