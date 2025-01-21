WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles Schwab (SCHW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $1.840 billion, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $1.045 billion, or $0.51 per share, last year.Excluding items, Charles Schwab reported adjusted earnings of $1.974 billion or $1.01 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 19.5% to $5.329 billion from $4.459 billion last year.Charles Schwab earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.840 Bln. vs. $1.045 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $5.329 Bln vs. $4.459 Bln last year.SCHW was up by 6.01 percent at $81 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX