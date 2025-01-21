WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Logistics real estate firm Prologis, Inc. (PLD) reported Tuesday that net earnings attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter doubled to $1.28 billion or $1.37 per share from $629 million or $0.68 per share in the prior-year quarter.On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special itemsCore funds from operations or Core FFO, for the quarter was $1.50 per share, compared to $1.26 per share in the year-ago quarter.Core FFO, excluding Net Promote Income (Expense) was $1.42 per share, compared to $1.29 per share last year.Total revenues for the quarter grew to $2.20 billion from $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $1.94 billion for the quarter.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX