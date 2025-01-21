WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, logistics real estate firm Prologis Inc. (PLD) initiated net earnings and core funds from operations outlook for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now forecasts net earnings in a range of $3.45 to $3.70 per share, core funds from operation or core FFO in a range of $5.65 to $5.81 per share and core FFO, excluding net promote income, in a range of $5.70 to $5.86 per share.On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.66 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX