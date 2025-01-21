JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - With the Middle East undergoing 'a period of profound transformation,' the international community must support efforts towards more justice, dignity, human rights and peace in the region, the UN Secretary-General told the Security Council on Monday.António Guterres addressed the Council's first quarterly debate on the Middle East for the year, held against the backdrop of Sunday's temporary ceasefire in Gaza, the end of hostilities in Lebanon, and the fall of the Assad regime in Syria.'We have a responsibility to help make sure the people of the Middle East come out of this turbulent period with peace, dignity and a horizon of hope grounded in action,' he said, speaking after a visit to Lebanon.Guterres said that the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal 'offer a ray of hope.'The first phase of the agreement went into effect on Sunday, with Hamas releasing three women hostages and Israel releasing 90 Palestinian prisoners.He said the parties now must make good on their commitments and fully implement the deal and ensure that it leads to the release of all hostages and a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.The Secretary-General pledged that the UN will do all it can to advance these efforts - in particular, to scale up humanitarian aid across Gaza, despite facing significant obstacles, challenges and constraints.He said the UN must have rapid, safe and unimpeded access through all available channels and crossings to deliver food, water, medicine, fuel, shelter, and materials to repair infrastructure across Gaza, including the north.Meanwhile, more than 630 trucks of UN humanitarian aid entered Gaza on Sunday, with at least 300 headed to the north.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX