OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) and O3 Mining provided O3 Mining shareholders with a final reminder to tender to Agnico Eagle's friendly all cash offer to acquire 100% of the common shares of O3 Mining at $1.67 per share, which is expiring on January 23, 2025. If the conditions to the offer are satisfied or waived by the expiry time, Agnico Eagle will take-up and pay for any common shares tendered prior to expiry by January 28, 2025.The board of directors of O3 Mining continues to unanimously recommend that O3 Mining shareholders tender their common shares to the offer.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX