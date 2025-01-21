Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Free Battery Metal Limited (CSE: FREE) (formerly, Titus Energy Corp.) ("FREE" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of 100 additional claims that extend the Mound Lake Property. With this acquisition, FREE now holds a total of 343 single-cell, unpatented mining claims, collectively covering an area of approximately 6,800 hectares in a region known for its significant potential for battery metals.

The new claims adjoin FREE's existing holdings, strategically expanding its presence in an area known to host Lithium and other critical elements. This acquisition enhances the Company's position in a region where increased recent exploration activity has highlighted the potential for significant resource discoveries.

Details of the Acquisition

The consideration for the 100 additional claims is $9,000, payable within 30 days. This acquisition complements the Company's ongoing strategy to enhance its portfolio of properties with high potential for battery metal deposits, supporting the global transition to sustainable energy solutions.

Figure 1: Topographic Map Showing Location of New Claims

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9937/237927_fc62482ec4717baa_001full.jpg

Key Highlights of the Mound Lake Property:

The property is in a geologically favorable area with known occurrences of critical minerals essential for battery production.

Recent exploration efforts have demonstrated elevated values of lithium and other critical elements, including gallium, rubidium and tantalum, further justifying the strategic importance of this acquisition.

The expanded land position strengthens FREE's footprint in a region with increasing activity and interest from other industry players.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Free Battery Metal Ltd.

About Free Battery Metal Limited

Free Battery Metal Limited is a publicly traded company exploring for lithium and other critical elements and minerals. The Company is committed to responsible mining practices and is actively exploring the Mound Lake Property in northwestern Ontario. The property comprises 343 single-cell unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 6,800 hectares.

The Company views lithium and other rare metals as critical commodities in supporting the global transition to green technologies, including electric vehicles. The Mound Lake Property is a key asset in the Company's portfolio, offering significant potential for the extraction of high-demand battery metals.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's potential mineralization and exploration of the Mound Lake Property in northwestern Ontario, and the potential for the discovery of Lithium and other rare metals.

Forward-Looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in popularity of the Target's material properties; the Company's ability to develop the Mound Lake Property; continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; and the Company's ability to realize upon the potential discovery of Lithium and other rare or critical metals on its properties.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the mining industry in general; the potential future unviability of the Company's material property; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's activities; risks associated with the Company's ability to generate a profit; and the Company's inability to realize upon the potential discovery of Lithium and other rare metals on its properties.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-Looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

