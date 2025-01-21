WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.(KTOS), Tuesday said it received a contract worth $34.86 million, a modification of the previous contract, from the U.S. Marine Corps.The expanded contract is to support the integration of XQ-58A Unmanned Aerial Systems mission systems and subsystems for the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Unmanned Aerial System Expeditionary (MUX) Tactical Aircraft (TACAIR).Since 2022, Kratos and its partner, Northrop Grumman, have been working with the U.S. Marine Corps in the MQ-58 Valkyrie variant. The team recently demonstrated advanced collaborative capabilities during the Penetrating Affordable Autonomous Collaborative Killer Portfolio (PAACK-P) program, which is transitioning to MUX TACAIR in 2025, the company said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX