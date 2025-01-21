Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) ("Helios" or the "Company"), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology, proudly announces the launch of the S35 display. Designed and manufactured by Enovation Controls, part of Helios' Electronics segment, the S35 combines advanced technology, rugged durability, and exceptional usability to deliver a superior entry-level display solution for industrial and electronic applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250121164599/en/

S35 Display (Photo: Business Wire)

The S35 is a worthy successor to the legendary PV101, offering a versatile 3.5-inch color display with tactile buttons and a user-friendly design. Built for harsh environments, the S35 is IP67-rated and engineered to operate in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +85°C. Its robust features include CAN J1939 and CAN Open support, RS485 serial communication, and seamless integration capabilities for diverse equipment types.

"The S35 represents our commitment to technology innovation and our dedication to providing solutions that meet our customers' needs," said Sean Bagan, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Helios. "This product is not only a continuation of the lineage established by the PV101 but also an expansion into new levels of configurability and programmability. It exemplifies the rugged performance and reliability that our customers have come to expect from Enovation Controls."

The S35 is fully configurable out of the box and offers an easy-to-use software application that allows for customization of parameters, day/night mode, and even company branding. With support for multiple languages, data logging, and USB-C connectivity options, the S35 ensures seamless operation in a wide range of industrial settings.

Upcoming Tradeshow

Several Helios Technologies operating companies including Enovation Controls, Faster, NEM and Sun Hydraulics, are set to showcase their latest products and technologies at the upcoming Bauma Germany show April 7-13 in booth A4.125. The event will provide an excellent opportunity for industry professionals and enthusiasts to experience firsthand the product capabilities and speak with solution experts.

About Enovation Controls

Enovation Controls is a fast-growing and innovative manufacturer of electronic controls and displays for diverse markets. As an international leader in fully tailored solutions, Enovation Controls offers a broad range of displays, controls, and instrumentation products for various applications. With an internationally diverse team, we serve customers around the world through our global sales, manufacturing, and engineering operations. Enovation Controls partners directly with OEMs and supports a worldwide network of authorized distributors and system integrators. Visit us at www.enovationcontrols.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250121164599/en/

Contacts:

Product/Solutions contact:

Kati Zumwalt

Director, Marketing Electronics Segment

(918) 317-4100

kati.zumwalt@enovationcontrols.com

Investor and Media contacts:

Tania Almond

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communication

(941) 362-1333

tania.almond@HLIO.com

Deborah Pawlowski

Alliance Advisors LLC

(716) 843-3908

dpawlowski@allianceadvisors.com