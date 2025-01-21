Open solution delivers quick installation and simplifies reimbursement processes, supporting fleet electrification

Minimizes power disruption to accelerate charging infrastructure deployment in multifamily homes and apartments

Remote monitoring through one, easy-to-use mobile app

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and industrial automation, has today launched Schneider Charge Pro in Europe, a robust, energy-efficient electric vehicle (EV) charging solution to accelerate EV adoption among owners of commercial fleets and multifamily residences. With the EU's Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) requiring upgrades to EV charge facilities by 2027, Schneider Charge Pro aims to address key barriers to growth in a complex and fragmented market landscape as a comprehensive, affordable eMobility solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250121368517/en/

Schneider Charge Pro launches in Europe to accelerate EV adoption (Photo: Business Wire)

More than just a charging station, Schneider Charge Pro is part of a fully integrated, turnkey solution that simplifies the charging experience from start to finish, making it easy for Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and building owners to either retrofit or establish new EV charging facilities, and for electricians to have an easy and smooth installation process. It also comes with an open system software that efficiently tracks charging times, simplifying the process for CPOs to reimburse employees who are charging EVs that are part of a fleet at home.

Complementing this open solution are two new products designed to increase quick and reliable access to EV charging for cars, vans and other EVs. The EVCE MFH, tailored for multifamily homes, manages power loads in real-time, allowing high volumes of EV charging to take place without overloading or disrupting the power supply for tenants or the building. This is supported by a new cloud-based, remote monitoring tool that enables pre-commissioning offsite and faster commissioning onsite through a single intuitive mobile app.

"As the market and regulatory landscape evolves rapidly, Schneider Electric continues to lead the charge in the new energy era," said Nadège Petit, Schneider Electric's Chief Innovation Officer. "Schneider Charge Pro builds on our century-long heritage of energy management innovation, offering an open, affordable and efficient EV charging solution designed to empower businesses to electrify their fleets with ease. By simplifying EV adoption for fleet operators, building owners, electricians and multifamily housing, we're enabling compliance with EU regulations while helping businesses accelerate their electrification goals and drive the transition to sustainable energy."

Schneider Charge Pro is now available in France and Hong Kong, rolling out to more countries throughout the year. For more information, contact your local sales representative.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all

www.se.com/ca

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next-generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights

