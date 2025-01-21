Anzeige
Investment AB Latour: Mikael Johnsson Albrektsson appointed new CFO for Latour

Finanznachrichten News

Investment AB Latour (publ) has appointed Mikael Johnsson Albrektsson new CFO for Latour. Mikael will start his role on May 1, 2025, and will succeed Anders Mörck that previously announced that he will leave for pension during 2025.

Mikael comes from a position as CEO for Bemsiq AB, where he successfully built a fast-growing business area within Latour. Mikael has previously been Investment Director within Latour and has in total now 8 years within Latour.

"I would like to give a warm welcome to Mikael to Latour and Latour's management team. Mikael has a wide experience within finance and from operational leadership. On top, he has vast experience from mergers & acquisitions. I am very much looking forward to working together with Mikael", says Johan Hjertonsson, CEO of Investment AB Latour.

Göteborg, January 21, 2025

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)
Johan Hjertonsson, CEO

For further information, please contact:
Johan Hjertonsson, CEO Investment AB Latour, +46 70-229 77 93

The information contained in this report constitutes information which Investment AB Latour (publ) is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication on 21 January, 2025 at 14.15 CET.


