Janover Inc.: Janover Announces 190%+ Growth of AI Enabled Software Business

BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) ("Janover" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled platform connecting the commercial real estate industry, today announced the exciting, continued growth of its AI SaaS and marketplace platform for the multifamily and commercial real estate industry. Blake Janover, CEO of Janover, stated, "The numbers speak for themselves. We started the year and said that we're going to lean into our software business and pivot to a SaaS model that provides an enduring value to our client and compounding growth to our shareholders, allowing us to invest further into the value we drive to our customers. We grew our ARR from subscription revenue by more than 190% over last year and approximately 65% sequentially in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. As we continue to enhance our services with embedded AI and better and more useful data and tools, we think the market ought to start valuing us a little differently; but either way, we're playing the long game here."

Our SaaS products Include:

Janover Pro: (pro.janover.co) What we believe to be the most complete SaaS marketplace connecting commercial mortgage and capital markets professionals, owners and developers with thousands of commercial real estate lenders. Value-add services include concierge capital markets advisory as well.

Janover Engage: (engage.janover.co) The premier marketplace for real estate GPs and syndicators using Reg D 506(c) to connect with and raise capital from accredited investors including family offices, institutions, HNW (high net worth), and UNHW (ultra-high net worth) individuals.

Janover Connect: (connect.janover.co) What we believe is the fastest and easiest customer-centric platform for real estate syndicators and GPs to manage and serve their investors with tools like an investor CRM, investor portal, K-1 distributions, deal management, and more.

According to our customers our SaaS products are making an impact in our ecosystem. Some examples are:

Greg Loudon, an independent commercial mortgage broker, says: "Janover Pro has been invaluable in connecting me with a range of lenders I might not have discovered otherwise. The support I've received has been outstanding; they actively seek feedback and have implemented some of my suggestions. It's reassuring to know they truly listen to their customers."

Brian Brady from a middle market capital markets firm says after using Janover Pro just a short time: "Since starting, I sourced (and originated) a bridge loan and have over 7 LOIs for an SBA 7A loan for a purchase of a day care facility."

East West Partners' Mary Beth Knelson praises how Janover Connect has streamlined their syndication operations: "The platform has transformed our annual K-1 distributions. The platform is user friendly, intuitive, and robust. The customer service and support are exceptional!"

Janover Engage continues to build traction. One of the very first deals listed on Janover Engage led to an experienced GP (General Partner) receiving introductions to 100 new accredited investors in under eight weeks.

About Janover Inc.

Janover is an AI-enabled platform that connects the commercial real estate industry. The company serves over one million annual web users and 1,000+ lenders, including more than 10% of U.S. banks in America, providing debt capital markets services, real estate syndication software, data and AI licensing, and insurance brokerage solutions to entrepreneurial multifamily and commercial real estate owners, developers and professionals. Janover operates through its Debt, Equity, and Insurance divisions, focusing on delivering needed technology-first solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://janover.co/.

