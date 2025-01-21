Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Justin van der Toorn, Chief Executive Officer, President and Director, Greenheart Gold Inc., and David Fennell, Executive Chairman, Greenheart Gold Inc. ("Greenheart Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: GHRT), and their team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Greenheart Gold is a new exploration company that provides an opportunity for investors to participate in greenfield discoveries within the mining friendly jurisdictions of Guyana and Suriname, which host historically prospective, yet under-explored orogenic gold belts. The Company's management and exploration team were behind the Reunion Gold Corporation's 6 Moz Oko West discovery in Guyana currently being advanced to production by G Mining Ventures. The Company's management is leveraging its knowledge, experience and relationships within the region, along with its strong treasury to acquire and explore a portfolio of mineral projects in the Guiana Shield with the objective of making new significant discoveries.

