Leading online travel agent eDreams' latest global poll of 9,000 respondents* including 2,000 from the US shines a light on travelers looking for passion: revealing which nationalities, genders and age groups are most likely to use dating apps while on vacation, as well as disclosing who's most likely to have a vacation fling and why.

Who's swiping for love? 60% of Spanish travelers report they are likely to use dating apps on vacation: that's 69% of 25-34 year olds (and even 50% for 55-64 year olds). By comparison, 39% of Germans, 29% of Portuguese and just 25% of Americans report that they use dating apps while traveling. Among those Americans who use them on vacation, 30% are men and 22% women.

Passion with Partners, Friends, or Strangers?

38% of global respondents report that they would not look for passion while on vacation with anyone but their partners, the Americans are over that average with 42% (women 46% against 34% of men). 28% of Americans, though, admitted they have thought about a passionate encounter with an attractive friend and 14% with an ex, despite having a partner at the time.

Globally men fantasize most about a vacation affair, with 18% of male travelers reporting they'd choose a stranger or a colleague, compared to just 7% and 8% of women. 37% of American men would want to have a passionate vacation with a friend they find attractive compared to 22% of American women. 46% of American women wouldn't want to have a passionate vacation with someone other than their partner compared to 34% of men.

eDreams' poll reveals that, globally, almost twice as many men as women have cheated on their partners while on vacation: 22%, compared to just 13% of women. In the US, 27% of men admit to vacation cheating compared to just 14% of women (though 22% of women admit to having considered it, versus 26% of men).

Most loyal? The data also shows that Brits are more loyal to their partners than any other nation while on vacation: 47% of all British respondents refuse to have a passionate vacation with anyone but their partner the Americans come in second place with 42%.

Taking a post-breakup break: eDreams' poll also reveals that 68% of American respondents think that a vacation is a good idea following a break up (global percentage 69%).

-ENDS-

Note for Editors:

Poll:

Conducted by One Poll for eDreams ODIGEO of 9,000 adult respondents who have been on holiday in the past five years, from international markets including France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and the USA. 2,000 respondents were from the US. The poll was conducted between 25/10/2024 30/10/2024.

About eDreams

eDreams is one of the world's leading online agencies; a true disruptor in the online travel booking sector since its foundation in 1999 in Silicon Valley. The business puts cutting-edge technology solutions to work on behalf of travellers worldwide. It offers the widest choice of flights from nearly 700 airlines as well as the greatest variety of hotels, flight dynamic hotel packages, car rentals and travel insurance products. Founder of eDreams Prime, the very first subscription programme ever created in travel, eDreams is revolutionising the way people search for, book and enjoy travel. eDreams is part of the eDreams ODIGEO Group, one of the world's largest online travel companies serving 21 million customers globally.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is the world's leading travel subscription platform and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. Under its four renowned online travel agency brands eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo it serves more than 21 million customers per year across 44 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with nearly 700 airlines. The business launched Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has topped over 6.5 million members since launching in 2017. The brand offers the best quality products in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, car rental and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250121255316/en/

Contacts:

For more information contact opodo@grifcopr.com